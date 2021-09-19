Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai schools to offer free rides to Expo 2020

The schools in Dubai will offer free rides to the 2020 Expo.

The Expo will run from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

Several head teachers have expressed confidence that Expo 2020 will prove to be a sound educational experience.

Punit MK Vasu, CEO of The Indian High Group of Schools, said that the group will make its own gesture of support and celebration by arranging Expo “school journeys and transporting all its students to the world fair for free.”

Several other Dubai schools have also organized initiatives to provide free transportation to the Expo site.

Deepika Thapar Singh, CEO-Principal, Credence High School, said, the Expo 2020 is going to be a “once-in-a-lifetime experience for our students and teachers” and that they were “all excited to visit the pavilions and learn.” (AW)

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

