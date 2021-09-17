UAE rapidly moving towards herd immunity as 80% vaccinated against COVID-19

The UAE is rapidly moving towards herd immunity as nearly 80 percent of its population have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to officials 91.32 per cent of the population has received one vaccine dose while 80.29 per cent are fully vaccinated. Authorities have said that the figure of 80 per cent is widely regarded as a milestone in the push for herd immunity.

The milestone has been reached even as on Thursday 564 new COVID cases were reported while the active cases in the country have dropped to 6,515. The recoveries have outpaced the infections.

The UAE has overseen one of the fastest drives administering 19,247,164 vaccines with the first, second and booster doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and Sinopharm vaccines available in the country.

The health authorities however still encourage every person to get fully vaccinated. Children over 12 can take the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine while the Sinopharm vaccine has been approved for children of 3 to 17 years after a successful trial involving 900 children in Abu Dhabi.

The authorities in Abu Dhabi are running a COVID-19 vaccination campaign at government offices to make it easier for employees to receive shots or booster doses.