UAE among PH ‘yellow list’ countries, find out what does it mean for travelers 

Malacañang has released an updated list of Red, Yellow, and Green list of countries.

The new classification will be effective from September 19-30, 2021.

Travelers from ‘Red list’ countries will be prohibited to enter the country except for Filipinos.

The COVID-19 task force trimmed the red list 9 down to 4, including from Grenada, Papua New Guinea, Serbia, and Slovenia.

Countries belonging to the Green list are the following:

American Samoa

Burkina Faso

Cameroon

Cayman Islands

Chad

China

Comoros

Republic of the Congo

Djibouti

Equatorial Guinea

Falkland Islands (Malvinas)

Gabon

Hong Kong

Hungary

Madagascar

Mali

Federated States of Micronesia

Montserrat

New Caledonia

New Zealand

Niger

Northern Mariana Islands

Palau

Poland

Saba (Special Municipality of the Kingdom of Netherlands)

Saint Pierre and Miquelon

Sierra Leone

Sint Eustatius

Taiwan

Algeria

Bhutan

Cook Islands

Eritrea

Kiribati

Marshall Islands

Nauru

Nicaragua

Niue

North Korea

Saint Helena

Samoa

Solomon Islands

Sudan

Syria

Tajikstan

Tanzania

Tokelau

Tonga

Turkmenistan

Tuvalu

Vanuatu

Yemen

Yellow list countries/territories

All countries that are not part of the Red and Green countries will be under the Yellow list which includes the United Arab Emirates.

The IATF classified “Yellow List” countries/jurisdictions/ territories as “Moderate Risk” based on the following metrics: (i) for populations greater than 100,000, the incidence rate shall be 50 to 500; and (ii) for populations less than 100,000, the COVID-19 case counts shall be 50 to 500; and testing rate of tests over the past 28 days per 100,000 population.

“Inbound international travelers, regardless of their vaccination status, coming from or with travel history within the last 14 days prior to their arrival in the Philippines from “Yellow List” countries/jurisdictions/territories shall be governed by entry, testing and quarantine protocols,” the government said.

Here are the steps to be followed by those coming from ‘yellow list’ countries: