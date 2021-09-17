UAE among PH ‘yellow list’ countries, find out what does it mean for travelers 

Malacañang has released an updated list of Red, Yellow, and Green list of countries.
The new classification will be effective from September 19-30, 2021.
Travelers from ‘Red list’ countries will be prohibited to enter the country except for Filipinos.
The COVID-19 task force trimmed the red list 9 down to 4, including from Grenada, Papua New Guinea, Serbia, and Slovenia.
Countries belonging to the Green list are the following:
- American Samoa
- Burkina Faso
- Cameroon
- Cayman Islands
- Chad
- China
- Comoros
- Republic of the Congo
- Djibouti
- Equatorial Guinea
- Falkland Islands (Malvinas)
- Gabon
- Hong Kong
- Hungary
- Madagascar
- Mali
- Federated States of Micronesia
- Montserrat
- New Caledonia
- New Zealand
- Niger
- Northern Mariana Islands
- Palau
- Poland
- Saba (Special Municipality of the Kingdom of Netherlands)
- Saint Pierre and Miquelon
- Sierra Leone
- Sint Eustatius
- Taiwan
- Algeria
- Bhutan
- Cook Islands
- Eritrea
- Kiribati
- Marshall Islands
- Nauru
- Nicaragua
- Niue
- North Korea
- Saint Helena
- Samoa
- Solomon Islands
- Sudan
- Syria
- Tajikstan
- Tanzania
- Tokelau
- Tonga
- Turkmenistan
- Tuvalu
- Vanuatu
- Yemen
Yellow list countries/territories
All countries that are not part of the Red and Green countries will be under the Yellow list which includes the United Arab Emirates.
The IATF classified “Yellow List” countries/jurisdictions/ territories as “Moderate Risk” based on the following metrics: (i) for populations greater than 100,000, the incidence rate shall be 50 to 500; and (ii) for populations less than 100,000, the COVID-19 case counts shall be 50 to 500; and testing rate of tests over the past 28 days per 100,000 population.
“Inbound international travelers, regardless of their vaccination status, coming from or with travel history within the last 14 days prior to their arrival in the Philippines from “Yellow List” countries/jurisdictions/territories shall be governed by entry, testing and quarantine protocols,” the government said.
Here are the steps to be followed by those coming from ‘yellow list’ countries:
- Arriving travellers shall undergo 14-day quarantine upon arrival. They have to complete the first 10 days in a quarantine facility while the remaining 4 days must be spent under home quarantine in their respective local government units.
- They shall undergo RT-PCR testing on the 7th day, with their day of arrival serving as Day 1. Returning Filipinos must finish their mandatory 10-day quarantineNotwithstanding a negative test result, they have to complete their facility quarantine for 10 days.
- The Bureau of Quarantine shall ensure strict symptom monitoring while in the facility quarantine for 10 days.
- The foregoing shall be subject to special protocols approved by the IATF or the Office of the President for certain classes of travelers or ports of origin.