Online voting sought for disabled, elderly people in Philippines

A Catholic Church elections watchdog group has said the roll out of online voting for the 2022 polls in the Philippines should be gradual and must first include people with disabilities and senior citizens.

Supporting the use of internet voting technology, William Emmanuel Yu, Co-IT Director of the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV), said online voting should be introduced gradually.

At the presentation during the ceremony of the internet voting test run of Smartmatic, he said that new and modern technology should enhance the “voting experience”.

He said that the online voting can be done “anytime, anywhere” and was even safe because “remote access to voting avoids a number of safety issues.”

Yu said that this was beneficial also in terms of costs which get reduced in comparison to traditional although “ citizens technically shoulder part of the cost of voting by using their work on devices and their own internet access.”

He said that the citizens do not have to travel long distances to vote for in-person The second internet voting test run by Smartmatic will be conducted between September 18 at 8 a.m. until 8 a.m. on September 20. (AW)