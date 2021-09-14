Woman who claims to have not slept for 40 years baffles medical experts

A strange case of a woman who claimed she hasn’t slept a single night in the last 40 years was baffling medical doctors in China’s eastern province of Henan.

The woman named Li Zhanying told local media that her wakeful nights started when was five years old.

Her story carried by international media made her an instant celebrity in their village.

Li’s husband claimed that since their marriage his wife would finish her house chores even during late hours.

Insomnia sleeping pills also did not work on Li’s condition.

Medical experts initially could not give an immediate prognosis on her condition. But when Li was invited to visit a sleep centre in Beijing, doctors uncovered that the woman did fell asleep, just in a weird manner.

Experts say that Li could still talk even when she’s asleep.

Sleep experts in Beijing compared her case to a sleepwalking condition, wherein a person’s body remains active while the brain is asleep.