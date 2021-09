Abu Dhabi Police have imposed a hefty fine of AED1,000 for people crowding at accident sites.

The force said that the practice was impeding with the arrival of ambulances, emergency vehicles, traffic patrols and civil defense rushing to save their lives.

It also warned against illegal parking on roadsides.

Meanwhile, onlookers who take photos of accident sites and the injured, and then posting them online are legally accountable under Article 197 of the Penal Code.