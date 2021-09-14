FeatureLatest News

PH lawmaker seeks PHP1-million grant for supercentenarian Pinay

A lawmaker on Monday urged fellow House members to grant PHP1 million to Francisca Susano, the oldest living Filipino. 

The supercentenarian just turned 124 years old last Saturday.

Senior Citizen Party-list Rep. Rodolfo Ordanes, in House Resolution 2207, said that Susano, who was born on September 11, 1897 in Kabankalan, Negros Occidental, made a monumental achievement and that a grant should be given to her as recognition.

“Dapat nating ituring na pambansang yaman ang mga gaya ni Lola Francisca Susano. Nasaksihan niya ang mahahalagang yugto sa kasaysayan ng ating bansa sa nagdaang mahigit isang siglo,” Ordanes said.

“Mas matanda pa nga siya kaysa sa deklarasyon ng Kalayaan ng Pilipinas mula sa Espanya,” he added, referring to the June 12, 1898 historic landmark.

Ordanes said the Guinness World Records Organization has received required documents and they’re only awaiting Susano’s official recognition as the world’s oldest living person.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the lawmaker said Susano should be protected and be assured of an “excellent quality of life”.

