Latest News

Grade 10 student dies of suspected hazing 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

A Grade 10 student was reportedly killed in a hazing incident in San Enrique, Negros Occidental. 

In a GMA News report, the victim went to his friends for a drinking session after he celebrated his 18th birthday. 

After the celebration, the victim suffered from body aches. 

The parents of the victim said that after days of feeling unwell, the victim died from his injuries.

The parents admitted that the man joined a fraternity group but no initiation was made early this year because he was still a minor back then.

The police already identified the three suspects linked to the crime. 

The three denied their links to the victim’s death. 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Virus alive beyond the grave: Two corpses in Dubai found positive for COVID-19 weeks after death

11 mins ago

Court hands down death penalty for man who stabbed his father to death 

4 hours ago

Word war far from over: Duterte says Gordon unfit to be a senator 

5 hours ago

Traveler from Dubai arrested for hiding 810g gold in his rectum

5 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button