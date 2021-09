As many as 79 new COVID-19 cases have been detected among Filipinos abroad. This brings the total to 23,115, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) o Monday.

The DFA also reported 113 new recoveries and 6 new fatalities.

The number of those currently being treated abroad for the disease stands at 8,405, as 13,328 of those who were infected have recovered.

The total number of deaths reached 1,382.

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far affected more than 2.2 million.