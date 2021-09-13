FeatureLatest News

Sharjah launches mobile app to help parents track school buses

Staff Report

A new app aimed to help parents track their children’s school buses has been launched by the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA). 

Called the “Your Children Are Safe” app is available to parents of students from 122 private schools in Sharjah.

Director SPEA, Ali Al Hosani, said school bus supervisors can also use the app to record students’ attendance. The operations are also monitored at the headquarters of SPEA that will enable specialized staff to track the movement of school buses in Sharjah as they transport students to and from school.

The app also records the number of trips and sends alerts in case of emergencies. 

