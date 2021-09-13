Oldest person in PH celebrates her 124 birthday

The oldest person in the Philippines, Francisca Susano, celebrated her 124th birthday on Saturday.

Lola Francisca received her guests, who brought her presents, at her home in Barangay Oringao in Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental.

Born on September 11, 1897, Lola Francisca attributed her good health and longevity to having a “positive attitude, eating a healthy diet and abstaining from alcohol.”

She said that oatmeal and vegetable soup are among her favorite foods.

The documents for Lola Francisca’s possible declaration as the world’s oldest living person have been submitted to the Guinness Organization.

The National Commission of Senior Citizens gave Lola Francisca PHP10,000 in cash, PHP24,000 in manager’s check, and a plaque of recognition.