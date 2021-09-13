Latest News

Dubai passengers with 1kg of gold in dentures arrested for suspected gold smuggling

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

Delhi Customs' Twitter account

Authorities at the Indira Gandhi International Airport have arrested two Uzbekistan passengers from Dubai for suspected gold smuggling.

The Delhi Customs said the two were caught hiding almost 1kg of gold by using them as dentures. A metallic chain was also seized from the suspects last August 28.

“Officers of Customs AIU, IGI Airport apprehended 2 Uzbeki nationals on 28/8 night coming from Dubai in the Green Channel. On search, 951 grams of gold in form of dentures and a metallic chain was recovered from their oral cavity,” the customs said in a statement on Twitter.

The Green channel lane is being used only by passengers “not having any dutiable goods”.

Upon checking, however, the customs officers found that the duo was having a dental prosthesis capped with gold.

The value of gold seized was worth around $5,000 or more than AED18,366.

On the same day, the Customs also held an Indian passenger from Muscat who concealed almost 2kg of gold in his pockets.

“On 28th night, officers of AIU, IGIA stopped 1 Indian pax coming from Muscat on basis of profiling. Upon detailed search, 1,801 grams of gold in the form of brown paste were recovered from concealed pockets in his jeans. His receiver was also nabbed from the outside airport,’ the Customs stated.


In a similar case last September 9, two passengers from Dubai was held in the same airport for also bringing 1,369 grams of gold in the form of brown paste.

The receiver was also apprehended outside the airport.

Customs authorities in India flag carrying gold in paste form as it had been found that smugglers adopt this modus in order to dodge metal detectors.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Cebu Pacific offers options for passengers affected by flight restrictions from September 15-30

7 hours ago

Roque says person who leaked his ‘how dare you’ video violates laws 

10 hours ago

Gordon blasts Michael Yang for not showing up in Senate probe

10 hours ago

Remarkable achievement: COVID-19 cases in Abu Dhabi falls to just 0.2%

11 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button