Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Learn to live with COVID-19 – Duterte

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

The Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has said that the Filipinos should “learn to live” with COVID-19 which has witnessed a steep rise.

“Just be careful kasi talagang marami na akong kakilala na natamay. Sa probinsya ko, mga kababata ko, nauubos na,” the President said.

RELATED STORY: Face shields provide ‘premium’ protection against COVID-19 – Duterte

“Be careful really. This COVID is a, that is the, ‘yan ang binigay ng I don’t know if it’s God, ‘yan ang binigay ng—every generation has a calamity like this. It is how you live with it. It will be here for the longest time, so learn to live with it,” he added.

“This COVID, this is what was given, I don’t know if it’s from God.”

The Philippines has registered some 2.1 million COVID infections. The authorities will also impose new restrictions in Metro Manila from September 16 to arrest the uptick in COVID-19 cases and to spur business activity. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

RTA Dubai launches free buses rides for Expo visitors from nine locations across emirate

3 hours ago

Typhoon ‘Jolina’ displaces over 140,000 individuals, destroys Php221.6M of agricultural, infrastructural projects

3 hours ago

Face shields provide ‘premium’ protection against COVID-19 – Duterte

3 hours ago

LIST: Philippines’ top 10 richest this 2021 according to Forbes

5 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button