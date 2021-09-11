Learn to live with COVID-19 – Duterte

The Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has said that the Filipinos should “learn to live” with COVID-19 which has witnessed a steep rise.

“Just be careful kasi talagang marami na akong kakilala na natamay. Sa probinsya ko, mga kababata ko, nauubos na,” the President said.

“Be careful really. This COVID is a, that is the, ‘yan ang binigay ng I don’t know if it’s God, ‘yan ang binigay ng—every generation has a calamity like this. It is how you live with it. It will be here for the longest time, so learn to live with it,” he added.

“This COVID, this is what was given, I don’t know if it’s from God.”

The Philippines has registered some 2.1 million COVID infections. The authorities will also impose new restrictions in Metro Manila from September 16 to arrest the uptick in COVID-19 cases and to spur business activity. (AW)