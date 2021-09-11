Duterte threatens to stop gov’t transactions with PH Red Cross

President Rodrigo Duterte threatens Senator Richard Gordon that the government may stop transacting with the humanitarian group Philippine Red Cross over the senator’s continuing investigation into the alleged overpriced procurement of pandemic-related medical goods.

Duterte hits Gordon and Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon over their participation in the Senate inquiry.

“Ito naman si Gordon, malalim itong away namin. Talagang mag-away kami ng buang na ‘to,” Duterte said.

Duterte said that the Commission on Audit can check on the funds given by the government to PRC.

“In the coming days, I will write you a letter to open up your records because… I will also request Michael Aguinaldo, and I’m sure he know his business that there is money in Red Cross belonging to the government which he should look into,” Duterte said.

“Ngayon kung ayaw mo, mapipilitan akong totally disassociate with you. I will stop the national government from having transactions with you in any manner. Wala akong pakialam. ‘Di ako nagbigay ng pera sa’yo and as far as I’m concerned, Red Cross does not exist. You can create a controversy there or a crisis. I do not mind because I said I’m on the right track. Either you submit the auditing procedure or we quarrel,” the President added.

Duterte claimed that Red Cross has not submitted any annual audit report since he took oath as president.

“Wala akong natanggap. Anim na taon na ako, Senator Gordon. Nasaan na ang report?,” he said. (TDT)