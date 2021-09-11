Cebu Pacific offers options for passengers affected with Dubai GCAA flight restrictions this September

The Dubai General Civil Aviation Authority (Dubai GCAA) has announced that it will be restricting the number of passengers for the Dubai-Manila route for the month of September.

In line with this, Cebu Pacific has canceled the following flights, in accordance with Dubai’s regulatory restrictions:

5J 26 (Manila – Dubai) September 12

5J 27 (Dubai – Manila) September 13 (Bayanihan flight)

CEB Advisory on Dubai flights this September

As of 9PM; September 10, 2021 The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority has restricted the number of passengers for the Dubai-Manila route for the month of September due to regulatory matters. pic.twitter.com/iuWns8oQpk — Cebu Pacific Air (@CebuPacificAir) September 10, 2021

Cebu Pacific said that passengers with canceled flights may select their preferred option through the Manage Booking portal on the Cebu Pacific website (http://bit.ly/CEBmanageflight) until 30 days from the date of departure:

1. Rebook

Rebook for travel within 60 days at no additional cost, following CEB’s permanent removal of change fees. Fare difference waived.

2. Travel Fund

Store the amount in a virtual CEB wallet valid for two (2) years and use this to either book a new flight or pay for add-ons (e.g. baggage allowance, seat selection, etc.)

3. Refund

The process may take up to two (2) months from the date of request.

“Passengers are advised to update their contact details via http://bit.ly/CEBUpdateInfo to receive email notifications on flight reminders and updates,” the airline said.

Passengers are also urged to check their travel and health requirements before going to the airport.

“This is a developing situation. We will continue updating our guests should there be flight changes in the coming days. For other questions or concerns, passengers may message via Charlie the chatbot on the Cebu Pacific website, or through CEB’s official Facebook and Twitter accounts,” it added