Dubai Fitness Challenge slated to start on October 29 

The 2021 edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge will be held from October 29 to November 27.

A fitness village is all set to come at the Expo 2020 Dubai site to feature events across the Emirate.

The challenge encourages Dubai residents and visitors to commit to 30 minutes of activity for 30 days and will feature a month-long calendar of free workouts, fitness events and wellness centric entertainment.

The Government’s Dubai Media Office said that the fifth edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge will bring friends, families, colleagues and communities together to improve their health and well-being and enjoy the outdoors.

The media office further said that details including registration information and the full line-up of activities will be released over the coming weeks.

The Dubai Challenge was launched five years ago by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, who is often spotted taking part in the challenge around the city.