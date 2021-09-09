99 children in Quezon City orphanage test COVID-19 positive

Ninety-nine children at an orphanage in Quezon City have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a GMA News report.

Mayor Joy Belmonte was quoted to have said that those who tested positive for the virus include 99 children aged 18 and below at the Gentlehands Orphanage in Barangay Bagumbuhay.

Belmonte said, “Mariin nating ipinapaala na ang hindi pagsunod o hindi pagpapatupad ng minimum public health protocols ay paglabag sa RA 11332. Dapat maging mahigpit ang ating persons in authority sa pagpapatupad nito para maiwasan natin ang pagkalat ng virus.”

Dr Rolando Cruz, Quezon City’s Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (CESU) chief, said an asymptomatic adult visited the orphanage and unknowingly spread the virus.

According to Belmonte, her office already attended to the needs of the facility by sending paracetamol, vitamins, hygiene kits, face masks, alcohol, and food packs.

She has also instructed the CESU to closely monitor the patients’ health and to carry out swab testing and contact tracing.