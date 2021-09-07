Three maids jailed in Hong Kong for AED 6.61 million jewelry heist

A Filipino domestic helper in Hong Kong was sentenced to four years and 11 months in prison after stealing valuables worth over HK$14 million (AED6.61 million) from her employers.

In the sentence awarded by Deputy High Court Judge Bruce Andrew, the Court said Carmelita Galay Nones, 47, “breached people’s trust and betrayed her employer.”

The helper’s accomplices, who are her relatives, identified as Maricris Galay Nones, 32, and Cristina Noble Alagna, 51, each received a one year and four months jail sentence.

During the trials, the judge learned that the domestic helper stole the money to help pay for her mother’s medical expenses.

The Court also said that there was evidence to prove that her mother got sick and later died.

The woman had pleaded guilty and her two relatives helped the police to retrieve the stolen items to be returned to their owners.