Latest News

PH unemployment rate drops to 6.9% lowest since start of pandemic 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

The country’s unemployment rate has dropped to 6.9% in July from the previous 7.7% in June, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported.

This is the lowest unemployment rate since the start of the pandemic. 

The PSA said on Tuesday that there are 3.1 million jobless Filipinos in July than the 3.8 million jobless Filipinos in June. 

Metro Manila posts the highest unemployment rate at 9%. 

This was followed by Central Visayas with 8.8%, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) with 8.2%, the Bicol Region with 7.9%, Calabarzon with 7.7%, and MIMAROPA with 7.1%.

The Cordillera Administrative Region was the lowest at 3.8%. 

The employment rate was also up 93.1% in July, equivalent to 41.67 million people. 

Increase in job sectors includes those in administrative and support service activities; construction; education; arts, entertainment and recreation; and professional, scientific, and technical activities.

Declining jobs meanwhile were recorded in agriculture and forestry; wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles; and mining and quarrying.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Filipina accused of beating 3-year-old kid to death in South Korea

27 mins ago

Chile approves use of Sinovac on children aged 6 years and above 

45 mins ago

Abu Dhabi suspends Al Hosn green pass for patients visiting hospitals

49 mins ago

PAGASA monitoring twin tropical depressions

57 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button