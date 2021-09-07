PH unemployment rate drops to 6.9% lowest since start of pandemic 

The country’s unemployment rate has dropped to 6.9% in July from the previous 7.7% in June, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported.

This is the lowest unemployment rate since the start of the pandemic.

The PSA said on Tuesday that there are 3.1 million jobless Filipinos in July than the 3.8 million jobless Filipinos in June.

Metro Manila posts the highest unemployment rate at 9%.

This was followed by Central Visayas with 8.8%, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) with 8.2%, the Bicol Region with 7.9%, Calabarzon with 7.7%, and MIMAROPA with 7.1%.

The Cordillera Administrative Region was the lowest at 3.8%.

The employment rate was also up 93.1% in July, equivalent to 41.67 million people.

Increase in job sectors includes those in administrative and support service activities; construction; education; arts, entertainment and recreation; and professional, scientific, and technical activities.

Declining jobs meanwhile were recorded in agriculture and forestry; wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles; and mining and quarrying.