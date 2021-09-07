Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH tallies 18,012 new COVID-19 cases

The Department of Health (DOH) recorded Monday 18,012 new COVID-19 infections—bringing the total number of active cases to 158,637.

In its health bulletin for September 7, the DOH said the new COVID-19 cases brought the total number of infections in the country to 2,121,308.

The DOH also reported 18,945 new recoveries and 161 new deaths, bringing the recovery count and death toll to 1,928,173 and 34,498, respectively.

Of the active cases, 92 percent are mild, 3.4 percent are asymptomatic, 2.49 percent are moderate, 1.4 percent are severe, and 0.7 percent are critical.

“Sa mga susunod na araw ay maari pang tumaas ang ating mga kaso ng COVID-19… Mahalaga rin na tayo ay mag-isolate at makipagugnayan sa barangay health workers kung tayo ay may sintomas ng COVID-19,” the DOH said.

“Ang maagang konsultasyon at pagpapatest ay makatutulong upang maputol ang hawaan sa mga bahay, komunidad, at sa mga lugar na pinagtatrabahuhan,” the DOH added. (NM)

