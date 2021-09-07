Nurseries in Sharjah to face action over COVID-19 violations

Nurseries in Sharjah have been given three days to address the COVID-19 violations or face penal action.

Those that fail to improve the facilities in a time frame will be referred to the board of the council for action.

The authorities at the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) have worked out a framework to monitor violations at nurseries in the emirate.

As many as 87 nurseries in Sharjah have welcomed students to a new academic year in keeping with all COVID-19 precautionary measures.

Director of Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA), Ali Al Hosani, said that the authority had conducted an extensive meeting with the directors of private nurseries in the emirate in order to discuss its preparations for the current academic year 2021-2022.

The nurseries are obliged to follow all COVID-19 safety protocols by limiting the capacity of buses ferrying children to 75 per cent and ensuring a social distance.

The parents will need to be fully vaccinated or present a negative PCR test result in order to enter nursery premises.

Government guidelines also require educational staff to be fully vaccinated with the exception of those who are medically exempt. (AW)