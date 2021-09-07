Latest NewsNewsTFT News

NCR stays under MECQ until Sept. 15

Just a day after announcing that Metro Manila will be placed under a less restrictive general community quarantine (GCQ), the Palace announced Tuesday the capital region is once again placed under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) status until September 15.

This, in turn, also defers the implementation of the pilot granular lockdowns.

“The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) deferred the pilot implementation of the General Community Quarantine (GCQ) with Alert Levels System in the National Capital Region (NCR),” IATF and presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

“Metro Manila’s current risk classification as Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) shall be maintained until September 15, 2021, or until the pilot GCQ with Alert Level System is implemented, whichever comes first,” he added.

To recall, the Palace earlier announced that Metro Manila will be placed under GCQ starting September 8 until the end of the month.

But now that this has been deferred, Roque said indoor and al-fresco dine-in services and personal care services in the capital region will remain closed. (NM)

