Health workers criticizing Duterte? ‘I don’t know what planet they are from’, says Roque

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

“Di ko alam saang planeta nakatira ang mga health workers na ayaw kay Presidente.”

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque had this to say Tuesday as some health workers criticize President Rodrigo Duterte over the government’s COVID-19 response.

Medical Action Group (MAG) chairperson Dr. Nemuel Fajutagana earlier said that Duterte and his daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio should not run for a national post in next year’s elections since the current administration’s pandemic response was marred by issues.

RELATED STORY: Doctors lament maltreatment as more hospitals forced to close due to PhilHealth debts

Some of these issues, Fajutagana said, affected health workers particularly on the delayed release of their special risk allowances.

“Buong daigdig ang sinasalanta ng ganitong problema. ‘Di lang tayo ang nasa third wave, kalat na ang Delta variant,” Roque said.

“Maliit na grupo… They are entitled to their opinion, but other medical health workers are thankful that they are receiving benefits due them and our recognition of the tough situation our health workers are in amid the pandemic,” Roque added. (NM)

