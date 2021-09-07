Abu Dhabi suspends Al Hosn green pass for patients visiting hospitals

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) has suspended its earlier decision requiring patients and their visitors to present an AlHosn Green Pass to gain access to healthcare facilities.

“The decision pertaining to AlHosn Green Pass which we published yesterday has been put on hold until further review. Therefore, the current visitation measures will remain unchanged until further notice,” Seha said in an advisory.

Seha earlier announced that patients and visitors aged 16 and above are required to present their green pass from their AlHosn application to be able to enter health facilities.

A green pass can be obtained by getting a negative PCR test result which is valid for the next 30 days.