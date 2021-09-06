WATCH: 40 tons of expired food seized in Ajman

Some 40 tons of expired food were seized in a warehouse in Ajman, the Department of Economic Development (DED) reported.

In a video, the DED said the food was set for distribution in markets in the emirate.

The expiration dates on the goods were tampered with to make it look like they are not yet expired.

“The joint inspection team, led by the Ajman DED, was able to seize nearly 40 tonnes of expired foodstuffs, unfit for human consumption,” Director General of Ajman DED Abdullah Al Hamrani said.

The expired items were immediately destroyed and the warehouse was closed.

“This is a result of a strategy that is aimed at achieving a safe and prosperous economic society, protecting consumers and preserving their health, and rights,” Al Hamrani said. (NM)

