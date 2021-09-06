Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LIST: WhatsApp to stop working in 43 smartphone models

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

WhatsApp, which is one of—if not the—most popular messaging platforms in the UAE, will no longer work in 43 smartphone models starting November 1.

The phone models which are set to lose access to the messaging application cover both Android and iOS phones, particularly models with Android 4.0.4 and iPhones with iOS 9 or earlier installed, reported Mirror UK.

Here are the list of phone models that are set to lose access to WhatsApp:
• Samsung Galaxy S3 Mini, Trend II, Trend Lite, Core, Ace 2
• LG Optimus F7, F5, L3 II Dual, F7 II, F5 II
• Sony Xperia
• Huawei Ascend Mate and Ascend D2
• Apple iPhone SE, 6S, and 6S Plus

WhatsApp said the phase out is a part of its efforts to ensure that their platform is secured.

There are 7.97 million WhatsApp users in the UAE. (NM)

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership.

