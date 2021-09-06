Green pass now required in UAE for patients, visitors above 16 to access Seha facilities

The patients and visitors above the age of 16 will have to show the green pass on their Alhosn app to access Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha’s) healthcare facilities and centers.

The authorities said that the new rule exempts visitors to emergency departments and drive-through testing facilities.

A ‘green’ status on the Alhosn app appears after an individual’s negative PCR test result and remains valid for 30 days.

The announcement has come after the latest directive from the Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee approving the use of the Alhosn app green pass.

This is aimed to combat COVID-19, focus on vaccination, active contract tracings and safe entry.

Abu Dhabi has implemented new COVID safety measures from August 20, which grants entry to public places only to vaccinated individuals and those who hold a “green status”.

The pass system prohibits un-vaccinated people from entering shopping malls, restaurants, cafes, retail outlets, gyms, recreational facilities and sporting activities, health clubs, resorts and educational institutions. (AW)