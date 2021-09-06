Expats to be allowed to stay in UAE up to six months after losing job

UAE expats will soon be able to stay up to six months in the country after losing a job.

This is part of the country’s new reforms announced on Sunday. As per the UAE law at present, employees should leave the country within 30 days. However, authorities have decided to relax the grace period and would soon allow people to stay from three to six months after losing the job.

This is likely to bring a major relief to employees as it will give them ample time to search for another job and it will also help retain the talent within the UAE.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, said that they are relaxing the grace period and instead of the previous 30 days, people will have 90 to 180 days to leave the country.

As part of Projects of the 50, the UAE is restructuring the entry and residency system which is being upgraded to confirm the country’s position as an ideal destination for work, investment, entrepreneurship, education and life.

Other regulatory changes include extension of business trip permits from 3 months to 6 months, sponsorship of parents under the visa of direct family members, one-year residency extension for humanitarian cases, extension of children’s age limit on parents’ residency from 18 to 25 years, extension of grace period upon job loss or retirement to 90-180 days.

Such measures aim to enhance the competitiveness and flexibility of the UAE labour market, facilitate sector growth and ensure knowledge transfer and skills development and create greater stability and security for residents. (AW)