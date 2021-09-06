Abu Dhabi updates list of ‘green countries’ to exempt travelers from quarantine as of September 6

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT- Abu Dhabi) has issued a fresh “green list” to exempt travelers from specific countries from the mandatory quarantine.
Those countries, regions, and territories from where visitors will be exempt from mandatory quarantine and can travel from are:
Armenia
Australia
Austria
Bahrain
Belgium
Bhutan
Brunei
Bulgaria
Canada
China
Comoros
Croatia
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
Finland
Germany
Greece
Hong Kong (SAR)
Hungary
Indonesia
Italy
Japan
Jordan
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
Luxembourg
Maldives
Malta
Mauritius
Moldova
Monaco
Netherlands
New Zealand
Norway
Oman
Poland
Portugal
Qatar
Republic of Ireland
Romania
San Marino
Saudi Arabia
Serbia
Seychelles
Singapore
Slovakia
Slovenia
South Korea
Sweden
Switzerland
Taiwan, Province of China
Tajikistan
Turkmenistan
Ukraine
The authorities have said that the list could be updated based on the global COVID-19 developments.