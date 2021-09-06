Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Abu Dhabi updates list of ‘green countries’ to exempt travelers from quarantine as of September 6

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT- Abu Dhabi) has issued a fresh “green list” to exempt travelers from specific countries from the mandatory quarantine.

Those countries, regions, and territories from where visitors will be exempt from mandatory quarantine and can travel from are:

Armenia
Australia
Austria
Bahrain
Belgium
Bhutan
Brunei
Bulgaria
Canada
China
Comoros
Croatia
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
Finland
Germany
Greece
Hong Kong (SAR)
Hungary
Indonesia
Italy
Japan
Jordan
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
Luxembourg
Maldives
Malta
Mauritius
Moldova
Monaco
Netherlands
New Zealand
Norway
Oman
Poland
Portugal
Qatar
Republic of Ireland
Romania
San Marino
Saudi Arabia
Serbia
Seychelles
Singapore
Slovakia
Slovenia
South Korea
Sweden
Switzerland
Taiwan, Province of China
Tajikistan
Turkmenistan
Ukraine

The authorities have said that the list could be updated based on the global COVID-19 developments.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Radars installed to catch vehicles ignoring ‘stop’ sign on school buses

3 hours ago

LIST: WhatsApp to stop working in 43 smartphone models

4 hours ago

LOOK: Dubai-based Filipina CEO lands on the cover of UAE’s largest magazine

5 hours ago

Actress-singer Joy Reyes denies being ‘third party’ in Paolo Contis-LJ Reyes breakup

5 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button