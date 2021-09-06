Abu Dhabi updates list of ‘green countries’ to exempt travelers from quarantine as of September 6

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT- Abu Dhabi) has issued a fresh “green list” to exempt travelers from specific countries from the mandatory quarantine.

Those countries, regions, and territories from where visitors will be exempt from mandatory quarantine and can travel from are:

Armenia

Australia

Austria

Bahrain

Belgium

Bhutan

Brunei

Bulgaria

Canada

China

Comoros

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Finland

Germany

Greece

Hong Kong (SAR)

Hungary

Indonesia

Italy

Japan

Jordan

Kuwait

Kyrgyzstan

Luxembourg

Maldives

Malta

Mauritius

Moldova

Monaco

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Oman

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

Republic of Ireland

Romania

San Marino

Saudi Arabia

Serbia

Seychelles

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Korea

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan, Province of China

Tajikistan

Turkmenistan

Ukraine

The authorities have said that the list could be updated based on the global COVID-19 developments.