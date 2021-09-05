Latest NewsNewsTFT News

POLO-OWWA Abu Dhabi extends assistance to Al Ain-based OFWs in Community Outreach Service

The Philippine Overseas Labor Office – Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (POLO-OWWA) in Abu Dhabi conducted its one-day only Community Outreach Service to assist OFWs in processing their documents required for Filipinos working abroad and to provide other services last Friday, September 3 at the NMC Specialty Hospital in Al Ain.

Labor Attache Atty. Manuel Dimaano of the POLO-OWWA in Abu Dhabi stated that this is their response to the clamor of Al Ain-based OFWs who have been seeking POLO-OWWA’s assistance on labor-related concerns such as counseling and contract verification, OWWA memberships, issuance on overseas employment certificates, as well as SSS and PAG-IBIG fund services.

Labor Attache Atty. Manuel Dimaano checks each station of the POLO-OWWA’s Community Outreach Service to ensure an organized, smooth process for OFWs in Al Ain.

“Ang serbisyong hatid ng POLO-OWWA Abu Dhabi sa mga kababayan natin sa Al Ain ay alang-alang sa ating mga OFW na nahihirapang humanap ng oras at panahon para maiproseso ang kanilang mga papeles, dahil sa distansya ng kanilang byahe para makarating sa aming tanggapan sa Abu Dhabi. Minabuti naming maglaan ng panahon para matulungan at magabayan ang ating mga kababayang nangangailangan sa lungsod ng Al Ain,” said Dimaano.

Atty. Dimaano added that this marks the first satellite service that the POLO-OWWA Abu Dhabi has conducted since the pandemic began, and assured the compliance of all individuals who participated in the event.

Labor Attache Atty. Manuel Dimaano (3rd from right) together with the POLO-OWWA Abu Dhabi team

“We have closely worked with the host government, the Philippine Embassy, and our venue partner, NMC Specialty Hospital, to assure that all preventive measures are in place for the safety of all of our kababayans who took advantage of this outreach program,” said Dimaano.

The POLO-OWWA likewise tapped the assistance of the Filipino Community in Al Ain to help ensure an orderly and well-organized flow of services.

Following the success of their Al Ain service, the POLO-OWWA is also planning another outreach program in Al Dhafra, to serve OFWs based in Abu Dhabi’s Western Region this coming September 17.

OFWs interested to participate can visit: https://poloabudhabi.weebly.com/

The POLO-OWWA in Abu Dhabi helped over a hundred of Al Ain-based OFWs during the weekend Community Outreach Service.

Abu Dhabi-based OFWs who have other labor-related concerns or have inquiries regarding POLO-OWWA services can get in touch through the following Hotline numbers:

OWWA- 0585943131

Pag Ibig -0503576308/0566604131

SSS- 024465122/ 0564614435

OEC- 0508806718

