PH looks at inoculating 90% of population to achieve herd immunity against COVID-19

The Philippine Department of Health (DOH) has said that the Philippines will vaccinate 90 million Filipinos for COVID-19 which represents 90 per cent of its population.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, said the variants of concern have already “lowered” the COVID-19 vaccines’ efficacy.

Vergeire said that the vaccines help in preventing severe to critical COVID-19 cases including deaths.

RELATED STORY: COVID-19 booster shots in PH after 50% target vaccination is achieved – DOH

The immunity is achieved when a sizable member of a population is already vaccinated, preventing the virus from further spreading.

The “continuous” protection from the virus is achieved through booster shots.

Earlier, the government aimed to vaccinate at least 70 per cent of the country’s more than 100 million people to achieve herd immunity. They have now increased the cap to 90 per cent.

READ ON: Philippines approves Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for 12-17 years old

The Philippine authorities prioritize the COVID-19 vaccination of medical front line workers, elderly, people with commodities, economic frontline workers and low-income families amid the limited vaccine supply.

Vergeire said more people will be vaccinated including those in other non-priority sectors.

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr has earlier said the country is poised to receive at least 137 million more virus jabs until the end of the year of which 25 million doses are expected to arrive this September. (AW)