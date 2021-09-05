Emirati woman’s full-sized spleen removed in 30th case in world

In the 30th case of its kind globally, doctors removed the full-sized spleen of an Emirati woman.

The organ was discovered after the discovery of a large abdominal mass in a 20-year-old patient who also witnessed weight loss and nausea.

The doctors initially thought she was suffering from a cancerous tumor, but an investigation has revealed that it was an accessory spleen that was present since birth.

Second spleens are not particularly rare and an estimated 10 to 30 percent of people are believed to be born with more than one.

However, the woman’s spleen was 10cm, which is only marginally smaller than a full-size spleen of 12cm.

Doctors said that masses measuring larger than 4cm are very rare and the spleen was hidden behind the abdominal cavity, far from the main one and connected to several arteries and veins.

The woman had not experienced any unusual symptoms until shortly before she underwent surgery and she began to feel nausea and “pain in the stomach and abdominal area.” (AW)