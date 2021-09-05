347 more Filipino OFWs return home to Davao from Dubai

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has said that 347 Filipinos from Dubai have arrived in Davao City.

The total number of repatriated OFWs from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has reached 6,230 since the start of the pandemic.

OFWs returned in special chartered flights which were paid for using the department’s assistance to nationals (ATN) fund.

On their arrival, the repatriates were assisted by representatives of DFA’s regional consular office in Davao, as well as the Davao One-Stop Shop.

Authorities have tested all passengers upon arrival as part of health and safety protocols and they tested negative at least 48 hours prior to their departure from the UAE.

They added that the repatriates will undergo stringent facility-based quarantine and will be subjected to further RT-PCR testing for COVID-19. (AW)