Latest NewsNewsTFT News

347 more Filipino OFWs return home to Davao from Dubai

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has said that 347 Filipinos from Dubai have arrived in Davao City.

The total number of repatriated OFWs from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has reached 6,230 since the start of the pandemic.

OFWs returned in special chartered flights which were paid for using the department’s assistance to nationals (ATN) fund.

RELATED STORY: ‘Makakauwi na kami’: OFWs elated as PH lifts UAE travel ban

According to the DFA, Filipinos from Dubai arrived in Davao City on a chartered flight on Saturday. This brings the total number of repatriated OFWs from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to 6,230 since the start of the pandemic.

On their arrival, the repatriates were assisted by representatives of DFA’s regional consular office in Davao, as well as the Davao One-Stop Shop.

Authorities have tested all passengers upon arrival as part of health and safety protocols and they tested negative at least 48 hours prior to their departure from the UAE.

They added that the repatriates will undergo stringent facility-based quarantine and will be subjected to further RT-PCR testing for COVID-19. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

POLO-OWWA Abu Dhabi extends assistance to Al Ain-based OFWs in Community Outreach Service

2 hours ago

New ‘Green visa’ in UAE to allow holders to sponsor sons until 25

2 hours ago

UAE’s ‘Principles of the 50’ to serve as guideposts for country’s progressive development for next five decades

3 hours ago

“Not the jealous type”: Escudero supports Heart Evangelista’s team up with former beau Jericho Rosales

4 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button