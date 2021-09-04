Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Philippine Air Force intercepts unidentified aircraft

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

The Philippine Air Force scrambled fighter jets to intercept an aircraft that was headed into the country’s airspace.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the PAF said that the Philippine Defense Control Center (PADCC) detected an unidentified inbound aircraft into the Philippine Air Defense Identification Zone (PADIZ), approximately 120 nautical miles northwest of Bolinao, Pangasinan.

The PAF said the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) classified the inbound aircraft as an “unknown track of interest” and it issued a “scramble” order to two FA-50 jets stationed at the PADCC and were given the mission to intercept the unknown aircraft for visual identification

The PAF said that the aircraft was at 21,000 feet flying at 265 knots heading North East. It said that the FA-50s flew at the maximum allowable speed towards the direction of the unknown aircraft.

The aircraft changed direction towards the North and increased its speed to 400 knots and headed away from the Philippine airspace, it added, saying that intercept was terminated at 9:45 a.m.

“In past decades, aircraft flying without clearance would willfully violate the Philippine airspace knowing that they will not be challenged; today our airspace is being closely monitored jointly by the Philippine Air Force and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines,” the PAF said. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

KNOW THE LAW: Will I get a labor ban if I resign before the end of my contract?

3 hours ago

One-year-old daughter left orphaned after OFW mom dies of COVID-19 in Kuwait

3 hours ago

Data-driven IT jobs in high demand in UAE

3 hours ago

COVID-19 booster shots in PH after 50% target vaccination is achieved – DOH

3 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button