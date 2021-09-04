‘Makakauwi na kami’: OFWs elated as PH lifts UAE travel ban

A number of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who were stranded in the UAE are elated after the travel ban imposed by the Philippines was lifted Saturday.

As soon as the lifting of the travel ban was announced, some OFWs immediately expressed joy over the news—mainly because they can finally go back to their families.

“Thank you Lord. Makakauwi na din kami. Tagal naghintay ma-lift ang ban,” Lhyne Canute said.

RELATED STORY: PH lifts UAE travel ban, announces protocols for returning OFWs

“Yahoo!! Makakauwi na rin sa Pinas!!” Fritz valentine said.

Some even said that they prayed for the lifting of the travel ban.

“Thank you Lord for hearing our prayers!” Julius Ramos said.

While many welcomed the move to lift the travel ban, some OFWs hoped that plane ticket prices can also be lowered.

“Naglift na sila ng travel ban, pero mas maganda din sana pati presyo ng ticket isabay na din nila ibaba balik nila sa normal rate,” one netizen said.

READ ON: 14-day quarantine required as PH lifts travel ban on UAE from September 6

Some, however, were not happy about the lifting of the travel ban especially amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the Philippines.

“Kung kelan ang taas ng daily covid cases saka nag-open? Lalo nyo pang pinahirapan sarili nyo kung pano i-contain ang pag spread ng virus,” one netizen said.

President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) recommendation to lift the current travel restrictions in the United Arab Emirates, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Oman, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia starting September 6, 2021.

“International travelers coming from the abovementioned countries shall, however, comply with the appropriate entry, testing, and quarantine protocols, depending on the country’s approved listing,” Malacañang said in an announcement. (NM)