KNOW THE LAW: Will I get a labor ban if I resign before the end of my contract?

Q:

Dear TFT,

I work with a company in Ajman. For some reason, I want to resign from my job. However, I am still under a two-year contract with my employer. Is it illegal to resign in the midst of a contract? Would I be banned from further employment in the UAE?

A:

Please check your employment contract. If your contract term is unlimited, then you can leave with a notice period.

However, if you leave employment in a limited contract, your company may request a one-year ban for breach of the contract.

According to Article 38 of the UAE Labor Law, an employment contract may be for a definite or indefinite term.

A definite term contract shall not exceed four years; however, it may be renewed by mutual agreement for an equal or a shorter term(s).

Where a contract is renewed, the renewal shall be deemed as an extension of the original term and shall be added thereto when calculating the worker’s total period of service.

Expats who fall under one of these categories will be exempted from the labor ban:

– Expats shifting to government jobs

– Expats shifting to free zone areas;

– In case of the unlimited term contract, if the employee has worked for the employer for six (6) months or has worked for more than three (3) years;

– In case of the limited-term contract, then on meeting the requirements set by the ministerial decrees.