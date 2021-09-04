KNOW THE LAW: AED 1,500 fine for car tinting limit violation in Abu Dhabi

The Abu Dhabi Police have asked drivers not to exceed the percentage of tinting vehicle windows and have said that the motorists caught with higher tinting of the vehicle’s windows, will be fined AED 1500.

According to police only up to 50% tinting is allowed.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate has said that determining the percentage of glass tinting has been approved after thorough studies to ensure that it does not affect the level of vision of drivers for the safety of other road users.

The personnel of the directorate monitored several violations like thermal insulation of the windshield, the use of solar panels or reflective coloring on the glass in the side or front windows. According to police, 50% tinting was to be allowed on the front side and rear windows of the vehicle in black only.

The police have further said that the use of heat insulator or tinting any part of the vehicle’s windshield was prohibited and drivers should abstain from writing phrases or placing stickers on the vehicle, without a permit. (AW)