Latest NewsNewsTFT News

KNOW THE LAW: AED 1,500 fine for car tinting limit violation in Abu Dhabi

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

The Abu Dhabi Police have asked drivers not to exceed the percentage of tinting vehicle windows and have said that the motorists caught with higher tinting of the vehicle’s windows, will be fined AED 1500.

According to police only up to 50% tinting is allowed.

RELATED STORY: KNOW THE LAW: AED 1,000 fine, 10 black points for ignoring school bus stop signs in UAE

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate has said that determining the percentage of glass tinting has been approved after thorough studies to ensure that it does not affect the level of vision of drivers for the safety of other road users.

The personnel of the directorate monitored several violations like thermal insulation of the windshield, the use of solar panels or reflective coloring on the glass in the side or front windows. According to police, 50% tinting was to be allowed on the front side and rear windows of the vehicle in black only.

The police have further said that the use of heat insulator or tinting any part of the vehicle’s windshield was prohibited and drivers should abstain from writing phrases or placing stickers on the vehicle, without a permit. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

14-day quarantine required as PH lifts travel ban on UAE from September 6

30 seconds ago

PH lifts UAE travel ban, announces protocols for returning OFWs

13 mins ago

BREAKING: PH lifts travel ban on UAE, 9 other countries starting September 6

36 mins ago

Actress Nadine Lustre spotted with boyfriend on Siargao beach

41 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button