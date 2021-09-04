‘Kahit mahirap, basta kasama pamilya’: OFW to finally return home after travel ban gets lifted

An overseas Filipino worker (OFW) in Oman who was supposed to return to the Philippines in July can finally go home after the Philippine government lifted Saturday the travel ban imposed on the Middle East country.

OFW Lhyne Canute said she was elated about the lifting of the travel ban as she can finally visit her family in the Philippines who she misses.

“Thankful kasi sa wakas na-lift na ang ban kasi May pa kami nakaban sa Pinas. July pa sana ako uuwi para magbakasyon at end ng contract kaso extend sila ng extend kada 15 days,” Canute shared to The Filipino Times.

Since she was not able to go home in July, Canute said she just continued with her work as a household helper, but admitted that she was sad over not being able to return home.

Canute said she has not seen her family in over two years.

“Syempre umiyak ako kasi po two years na diko nakita family ko pero nag-pray nalang na sana matatapos din ang lahat, makakauwi din soon,” Canute said.

“Gusto kong makasama pamilya ko kahit mahirap pero priceless ang saya pag kasama ang pamilya lalo na mga anak,” she added.

Canute said she plans to return to the Philippines in October once she receives her second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

“Kahit mahirap basta makasama lang mahal sa buhay, okay na po kmi doon at gusto din po makapagpahinga man lang,” Canute said.

President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) recommendation to lift the current travel restrictions in the United Arab Emirates, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Oman, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia starting September 6, 2021.

“International travelers coming from the abovementioned countries shall, however, comply with the appropriate entry, testing, and quarantine protocols, depending on the country’s approved listing,” Malacañang said in an announcement. (NM)