Hurricane Ida: Several Pinoys in NY suffer home, vehicle damages

Several Filipinos in New York and surrounding areas have lost their homes and vehicles in the flash floods brought by Hurricane Ida.

“The Philippine Consulate General in New York is deeply saddened that a number of kababayans were affected by last night’s flash floods in New York and surrounding areas. We have been informed that some members of the Filipino Community suffered damage to their homes and vehicles,” the Consulate said in a statement.

Philippine Consul General to New York ConGen Elmer Cato said that the Consulate’s staff had been reaching out to leaders of the Filipino community to determine the impact of the flooding on Filipinos in the affected areas and advised those who may need assistance to reach out to authorities.

While some Filipinos suffered damage to homes and vehicles, there were no casualties reported.

Nearly 41 people were reported to have died as Ida’s remnants on Thursday unleashed massive flooding and heavy rains across the northeastern United States. (AW)