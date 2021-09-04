Data-driven IT jobs in high demand in UAE

The recruitment in the new IT-related sectors including that of cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) has picked up due to higher demand in the UAE.

Mark Nancarrow, Managing Partner at Flow Financial and Technology, said that the specialists with experience in emerging technologies will remain in the highest demand.

He said that they are seeing experience in cloud platforms such as Azure, GCP and AWS being sought-after by clients.

Ruwise Sheriff, technology consultant, and Manpreet Kaur, consultant for digital, at Michael Page, said artificial intelligence as well as machine learning engineer, robotic process automation (RPA) specialist, Python developers, DevOps engineers, and cloud architects and engineers are some of the roles which will be most in-demand in the UAE in 2021-22.

Nancarrow projected that companies will continue to focus on data solutions for “gaining insights, managing data streams and integrating data sources in order to secure a competitive advantage.” He said that the highest paid jobs in the next few years will be focused around data and some of the roles would be that of data scientists, data security directors and analysts. (AW)