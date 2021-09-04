816kg drugs seized as Abu Dhabi police bust international racket

The Abu Dhabi Police (ADP) have busted a drug racket comprising 142 members of various nationalities seizing 816kg of narcotic substances.

Director of the Anti-Narcotics Directorate of APD’s Criminal Security Sector, Brigadier Taher Al Dhaheri, said that the anti-narcotics team monitored random posts on social media platforms that contained pictures, videos, and audio messages promoting drugs that could be delivered anywhere in the country.

The members of the gang used international phone numbers to promote narcotic substances.

Following search and investigation operation, anti-narcotics officers arrested the drug peddlers while they were trying to place the drugs in different locations for delivery, and the traffickers were caught red-handed and referred to the judiciary for trial, he said.

The APD official urged members of the public not to respond to messages or deal with people promoting narcotics and ensure that the number are blocked and they immediately report it to the Aman service on the toll-free number 8002626. (AW)