2ND HIGHEST DAILY TALLY: PH records 20,741 new COVID-19 cases

The Philippines recorded Saturday 20,741 new COVID-19 infections—the second-highest recorded in the country in a single day since the pandemic started.

In its health bulletin for September 4, the Department of Health (DOH) said the new COVID-19 cases brought the total number of infections in the country to 2,061,084—of which 157,646 are deemed active cases.

RELATED STORY: WHO: Delta COV-19 variant most dominant in PH

The DOH also reported 21,962 new recoveries and 189 new deaths, bringing the recovery count and death toll to 1,869,376 and 34,062, respectively.

Of the active cases, 94.7 percent are mild, 1.9 percent are asymptomatic, 1.6 percent are moderate, 1.2 percent are severe, and 0.6 percent are critical.

READ ON: OFW from Middle East is first Delta case in Dagupan

“Sa mga susunod na araw ay maari pang tumaas ang ating mga kaso ng COVID-19… Mahalaga rin na tayo ay mag-isolate at makipagugnayan sa barangay health workers kung tayo ay may sintomas ng COVID-19,” the DOH said.

“Ang maagang konsultasyon at pagpapatest ay makatutulong upang maputol ang hawaan sa mga bahay, komunidad, at sa mga lugar na pinagtatrabahuhan,” the DOH added. (NM)