Two UAE universities among world’s top 400

The Khalifa University and the United Arab Emirates University in the UAE have been ranked among the top 400 in the world.

The universities have been listed in the 351 to 400 bracket of the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2022.

Meanwhile, University of Sharjah was placed in the 401-500 bracket, while Zayed University and American University of Sharjah made it to 601-800 and 801-1,000 respectively.

The rankings list for 2022 includes more than 1,600 universities across 99 countries and territories and is based on 13 indicators that measure an institution’s performance across four areas of teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

The University of Oxford topped the ranking for the sixth consecutive year.