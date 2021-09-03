Latest News

Two UAE universities among world’s top 400

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

The Khalifa University and the United Arab Emirates University in the UAE have been ranked among the top 400 in the world.

The universities have been listed in the 351 to 400 bracket of the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2022. 

Meanwhile, University of Sharjah was placed in the 401-500 bracket, while Zayed University and American University of Sharjah made it to 601-800 and 801-1,000 respectively. 

The rankings list for 2022 includes more than 1,600 universities across 99 countries and territories and is based on 13 indicators that measure an institution’s performance across four areas of teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

The University of Oxford topped the ranking for the sixth consecutive year. 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

OFWs seek shorter quarantine for medical emergencies

1 hour ago

142 Filipinos brought home from Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi schools to carry out free PCR tests starting September 7

2 hours ago

KNOW THE LAW: Gratuity computation for UAE employees

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button