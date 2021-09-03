Latest News

KNOW THE LAW: Gratuity computation for UAE employees

Dear TFT, 

I came to the UAE in 2014 on an employment visa. I have been working with a company for more than seven years. 

For personal reasons, now I want to go back home and settle in the Philippines. I have resigned and asked the company to clear my dues and cancel my visa. To which it has agreed. 

However, I have been told by my colleagues that the gratuity amount I am being offered is too low. I will be grateful if you can tell me how an employee’s gratuity should be calculated. 

Reply from Atty. Imran Khan, Legal Consultant at Bin Eid Advocates

You have the right to get a gratuity amount for the first 5 years, 21 days last basic salary

After that, for each year, you are entitled to 30 days of your last received basic salary. It does not include any kind of housing allowance, transport allowance, travel allowance, overtime pay, and any other bonuses or allowances. Calculate your gratuity accordingly and claim your amount. 

If your employer doesn’t wish to pay your gratuity, then you may file a complaint in the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation. You may call MOHRE at 80060.

