Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to resign by end of September 

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will resign this month after announcing that he will not run in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party leadership race, reported Reuters.

Suga has been elected as Japan’s Prime Minister for a year.

“Running in the race and handling coronavirus countermeasures would have required an enormous amount of energy,” he told reporters on Thursday.

Suga took over the post of Prime Minister from then Shinzo Abe who was suffering from health conditions.

“Today at the executive meeting, party President Suga said he wants to focus his efforts on anti-coronavirus measures and will not run in the leadership election,” Toshihiro Nikai, the LDP’s secretary-general said.

“Honestly, I’m surprised. It’s truly regrettable. He did his best but after careful consideration, he made this decision,” the official added.

Suga has recently received an all-time low public approval ratings over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Suga also face widespread criticisms for allowing the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to proceed amid the coronavirus pandemic.