Latest News

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to resign by end of September 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will resign this month after announcing that he will not run in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party leadership race, reported Reuters.

Suga has been elected as Japan’s Prime Minister for a year. 

“Running in the race and handling coronavirus countermeasures would have required an enormous amount of energy,” he told reporters on Thursday. 

Suga took over the post of Prime Minister from then Shinzo Abe who was suffering from health conditions.

“Today at the executive meeting, party President Suga said he wants to focus his efforts on anti-coronavirus measures and will not run in the leadership election,” Toshihiro Nikai, the LDP’s secretary-general said.

“Honestly, I’m surprised. It’s truly regrettable. He did his best but after careful consideration, he made this decision,” the official added.

Suga has recently received an all-time low public approval ratings over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Suga also face widespread criticisms for allowing the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to proceed amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

Tags
Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Malacañang: Face shield policy stays until WHO says otherwise

2 hours ago

LOOK: Duterte endorses lawmaker Manuel Lopez as Manila mayor bet 

3 hours ago

Men deemed ‘not masculine enough’ banned from Chinese TV

4 hours ago

Robredo to resume talks with Pacquiao, Moreno after quarantine 

4 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button