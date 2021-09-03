DOH: COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila may reach 43,000 by end of September 

The Department of Health (DOH) has warned that daily COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila may reach up to 43,000 daily before the end of September.

“Based on a set of assumptions, daily cases in NCR for September 30 may range from 16,000 to 43,000,” the DOH said in a statement.

The DOH said that these figures serve as guide for the government to better prepare for the pandemic response.

The DOH reported 20,310 new COVID-19 cases on Friday bringing the nationwide tally 2,040,568.

Metro Manila is under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine until September 7.