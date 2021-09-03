142 Filipinos brought home from Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia

A total of 142 Filipinos have been repatriated from Myanmar, Laos, and Cambodia on September 2, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported.

Authorities said that returning overseas Filipinos arrived at Mactan-Cebu International Airport at 4:20 pm.

According to DFA out of the 142 Filipinos, 67 came from Cambodia, 50 from Laos, and the rest were repatriated from Myanmar which faces political turmoil since its military ousted its elected government.

The DFA said that most repatriates from the Southeast Asian mainland countries were retrenched workers and they have received financial assistance.

It added that the Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs had to collaborate with the Philippine embassies in Yangon, Vientiane, and Phnom Penh for the joint repatriation effort.

“The returnees will undergo mandatory facility quarantine in Cebu and RT-PCR testing before ferrying them back to their respective provinces with the help of the One-Stop-Shop for overseas Filipinos,” it said.