Sara Duterte says Bong Go offers to be her VP 

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte said that Senator Bong Go has personally asked her to be her vice presidential running mate in the 2022 elections.

In a statement, the Davao mayor said that Go and Senator Win Gatchalian have both expressed their desire to be her running mate.

She denied getting the same offer from Senator Imee Marcos, as opposed to her father’s claim the lady senator persuaded her to get her as running mate.

“This is not true. She [Imee Marcos] visited me in Davao last May 29 to personally relay her birthday wishes. So far this is the only visit she has made to me in Davao,” she said.

President Duterte said in his weekly speech: “Si Imee ganito ang laro niyan eh. pinuntahan niya si Mayor Duterte sa Davao hoping na magtakbo yun siya ang maging bise. Eh hindi naman tatakbo, sabi ni Mayor Sara Duterte hindi siya magtakbo.”