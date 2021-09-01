Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Vaccine in Dubai seeks to protect animals from COVID-19

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

A COVID-19 vaccine developed by scientists in Dubai seeks to protect animals from the disease.

The project was spearheaded by the Central Veterinary Research Laboratory (CVRL), as per reports from The National.

RELATED STORY: WHO, UNICEF call for prioritizing vaccination of teachers, school staff

CVRL analyzed 500 samples of blood serum from 19 animal species in an attempt to look for antibodies against COVID-19.

“If we find antibodies, it means they’ve had contact with the virus and most probably they can get sick,” CVRL scientific director Dr Ulrich Wernery said.

“For vaccination, we should concentrate on the animals that have developed Covid-19 antibodies. Very soon we’ll have results,” Wernery added.

READ ON: Taiwan’s president takes domestic COVID-19 vaccine amidst safety concerns

Virologist Dr. Michael Francis said that vaccinations of animals against COVID-19 had been “fairly limited.”

Common animal vaccinations, Francis said, involve large cats and primates in zoos. (NM)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

PH provides scholarships for OWWA members – find out if you’re eligible to claim hhere

32 seconds ago

Duterte calls for stronger task force to curb illegal recruitment of OFWs

8 mins ago

LOOK: Maureen Wroblewitz dazzles in vintage photo shoot

13 mins ago

Malacañang says Duterte still PDP-Laban chairman

21 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button