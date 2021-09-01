Vaccine in Dubai seeks to protect animals from COVID-19

A COVID-19 vaccine developed by scientists in Dubai seeks to protect animals from the disease.

The project was spearheaded by the Central Veterinary Research Laboratory (CVRL), as per reports from The National.

RELATED STORY: WHO, UNICEF call for prioritizing vaccination of teachers, school staff

CVRL analyzed 500 samples of blood serum from 19 animal species in an attempt to look for antibodies against COVID-19.

“If we find antibodies, it means they’ve had contact with the virus and most probably they can get sick,” CVRL scientific director Dr Ulrich Wernery said.

“For vaccination, we should concentrate on the animals that have developed Covid-19 antibodies. Very soon we’ll have results,” Wernery added.

READ ON: Taiwan’s president takes domestic COVID-19 vaccine amidst safety concerns

Virologist Dr. Michael Francis said that vaccinations of animals against COVID-19 had been “fairly limited.”

Common animal vaccinations, Francis said, involve large cats and primates in zoos. (NM)