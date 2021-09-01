Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Oman starts accepting OFWs, Filipino tourists anew

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

With travel restrictions lifted, Oman is once again accepting traveling Filipinos—including overseas Filipino workers (OFWs)—into their country, the Department of Labor and Employment announced Wednesday.

The lifting of the travel restrictions is effective September 1, said DOLE spokesperson Rolly Francia.

RELATED STORY: Oman added to Abu Dhabi COVID-19 ‘green list’

“Nais lamang po ipa-announce ni Secretary Bebot Bello na ang pamahalaan po ng Oman ay mayroon ng desisyon to lift the travel restrictions on traveling Filipinos to the sultanate. Effective po ‘yan September 1, today,” Francia said.

The Philippine government earlier extended travel restrictions on inbound travelers coming from ten countries—including Oman—to September 5, 2021.

READ ON: Oman to allow travelers from UAE starting September 1

Aside from Oman, included in the travel ban are India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, United Arab Emirates, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia. (NM)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

PH provides scholarships for OWWA members – find out if you’re eligible to claim here

24 mins ago

Duterte calls for stronger task force to curb illegal recruitment of OFWs

32 mins ago

LOOK: Maureen Wroblewitz dazzles in vintage photo shoot

36 mins ago

Malacañang says Duterte still PDP-Laban chairman

45 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button