Oman starts accepting OFWs, Filipino tourists anew

With travel restrictions lifted, Oman is once again accepting traveling Filipinos—including overseas Filipino workers (OFWs)—into their country, the Department of Labor and Employment announced Wednesday.

The lifting of the travel restrictions is effective September 1, said DOLE spokesperson Rolly Francia.

“Nais lamang po ipa-announce ni Secretary Bebot Bello na ang pamahalaan po ng Oman ay mayroon ng desisyon to lift the travel restrictions on traveling Filipinos to the sultanate. Effective po ‘yan September 1, today,” Francia said.

The Philippine government earlier extended travel restrictions on inbound travelers coming from ten countries—including Oman—to September 5, 2021.

Aside from Oman, included in the travel ban are India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, United Arab Emirates, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia. (NM)